Seven things you should never clean with paper towels or napkins

There are some surfaces that cannot be wiped with paper towels or dry cloths. As you risk scratching or altering their condition.

While these disposables can be useful for dusting windows or counters, they can be harmful for seven things. Sante Plus writes about these .

How to quickly remove grease and grime from your hood: takes only 20 minutes

1- Computer and phone screens. This is actually a very fragile surface that can be easily scratched. The paper towel material can also leave cotton fiber residue that can stick to work tools. To effectively clean your computer, we recommend using a microfiber cloth dampened with a disinfectant.

2. Television screen. It is not recommended to use paper towels to clean the television screen. For the same reasons as a computer or phone screen, wipes can scratch the household device.

3. Carpet stain. Wiping the stain with a paper towel is useless. On the contrary, this method of wiping risks exacerbating the damage.

4. Mirrors and glass surfaces. Paper towels should be avoided when cleaning fragile surfaces such as glass or mirrors. In addition to marring the surface, this material can cause scratches. To make the surface of a mirror or glass spotless, use a cotton cloth.

5. Eyeglasses. Wiping your glasses with paper towels can cost you money.Even cleaning agents risk leaving scratches on the protective surface of this accessory. For this procedure, it is better to use a soft cloth, which can easily be purchased in the optician's shop.

6. Lacquered furniture. These items are the most difficult to clean because of the lacquer present on the surface. Lacquered furniture tends to get dirty easily and a paper towel will not help, even on the contrary there is a risk of causing damage. To remove marks on this material, it is recommended to use a microfiber cloth with a special cleaner.

7. Black blouse. If your black blouse is stained with mayonnaise, do not wipe the stain with a paper towel. This is the best way to aggravate the situation, as well as leave visible lint on the clothes.

Recall that social networks are actively discussing a new lyfhack that promises to get rid of unpleasant odor from the washing machine and leave it smelling and fresh.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!