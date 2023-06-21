Secrets of longevity from Tibet: 3 ancient recipes to help you live up to 100 years

Tibetan medicine, which is based on herbs, is one of the oldest in the world. Monks have been using these remedies for centuries to prolong life.

The Sante Plus publication told about the secrets of longevity from Tibet. Many recipes from monks contain common ingredients such as ginger, garlic, lemon, honey, etc. They are used to flush the body of toxins, for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Tibetan drink for heart and vascular health

This remedy is used to cleanse blood vessels of fatty deposits and prevent heart attacks.

Ingredients: 1 kg lemon and 300 g garlic.

Preparation:

Chop the lemon and garlic.

Pour a litre of water over the mixture and boil for an hour.

Then pour the preparation into a jar and close it.

Drink 0.5 litres of this drink on an empty stomach for 25 days. Take a break for 10 days, then repeat the operation. You should continue taking the drink until you feel better.

Tibetan tea for relaxation

This relaxing and stress-relieving remedy prolongs life.

Ingredients:

5 g of grated ginger,

1 tablespoon of lemon juice,

2 tablespoons of honey,

a little hot pepper,

a little anise.

Boil 2 litres of water. When it cools down, add the ingredients. After that, drink a little throughout the day or drink a cup before each meal.

A Tibetan remedy for rejuvenating the body

This preparation is known in Tibetan medicine as the elixir of youth.

Ingredients:

10 grated cloves of garlic,

juice of 10 lemons,

1 kg of honey.

Mix the honey and lemon juice, sprinkle with garlic and stir. Pour the mixture into a jar and leave it closed for 8-10 days. Eat a teaspoon of this preparation on an empty stomach and before lunch.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Remember that some foods can help stop aging and keep you younger longer. Thanks to their useful trace elements and vitamins, they will have a positive impact on human health.

