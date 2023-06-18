The secret ingredient that will make zucchini fritters taste better

Zucchini is a low-calorie vegetable that is a source of vitamins C, K and folate, and also contains minerals such as potassium, magnesium and copper. Zucchini is high in fiber, which promotes healthy digestion and helps maintain normal bowel function.

One of the most popular ways to cook zucchini is as fritters, a delicious dish that can be served as a main course or accompanied by salads or sauces. To add flavor to zucchini pancakes, chefs recommend adding grated hard cheese to the dough. You can use cheddar cheese or pigtail cheese with a smoked flavor.

Here is a simple recipe for making zucchini fritters:

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchini

1 onion

2 eggs

50 g of flour (wheat or corn flour can be used)

Salt and pepper - to taste

Dill - 3 sprigs

Oil for frying

How to cook:

Grate the zucchini on a coarse grater, season with salt and pepper. Leave for 10-15 minutes to let the zucchini release their juice and then drain.

Add the finely chopped onion, eggs, wheat flour, black pepper, and chopped dill to the zucchini. Mix well to form a homogeneous mixture. Finally, crumble the cheese into the mixture and mix again.

Heat a frying pan with vegetable oil over medium heat.

Spoon portions of the batter onto the pan and flatten it into pancake shapes.

Fry the fritters on both sides until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per side.

After frying, remove the zucchini fritters from the pan onto paper towels to absorb the excess oil.

