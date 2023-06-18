The strongest magnetic storm for the whole of June began today: how long will it last

On Sunday, June 18, the most powerful magnetic storm in June began. It will last for three days and will affect the health of some people.

The power of the meteorological impact will be 5 points out of 10. This is evidenced by Meteoagent data.

From June 18 to June 20, there will be a dangerous period for weather-sensitive people, people with chronic illnesses and the elderly. The rest of the month will be calm.

During the period of perturbations of the Earth's atmosphere due to solar flares, people mostly complain of headaches, irritability, mood swings, high/low blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, sleep problems/permanent drowsiness, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

How to improve your health during magnetic storms

1. Drink enough clean water and green or herbal tea per day. It is better to avoid coffee, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks.

2. Choose a balanced diet. Consume enough fat, protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. In summer, do not limit yourself to fresh fruits, berries and vegetables.

3. Don't forget about walks in the fresh air, go for light jogs and add some light exercise. Experts do not recommend spending much time in direct sunlight.

4. Regulate your sleep and rest schedule, avoid stressful situations and conflicts.

