Do it with tomatoes now or you will lose the entire harvest: tips from summer house residents

Many gardeners are now trying to get the most out of their fruit and vegetable gardens. One way to help tomato plants in early September is to prune them.

This will help ensure air circulation for the plant, conserve resources and prevent late-season diseases. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

The first thing gardeners should do is remove any leaves that are on the bottom of the tomato. These lower leaves are usually eaten by pests that bring diseases.

Fewer leaves on a tomato will not only promote air exchange between the stems but also help it dry faster after rain. Pruning tomato leaves makes them less susceptible to late blight.

Gardeners should make sure that they prune them with clean tools to avoid passing bacteria or fungi to the plant. It is also important to make sure that the weather is dry before pruning.

However, it is important not to prune too much at once, as this can create more stress.

