The most convenient way to grate ginger: a simple life hack

Ginger is a spicy root that is used in many recipes to add a refreshing or spicy flavor. However, grating ginger can be a challenge due to its gnarly texture and juiciness. But don't worry, there is one life hack that makes this process very simple - freezing ginger.

Read also: How to grate processed cheese so that it does not remain on the grater

Ginger has a rich set of useful properties, which make it a popular product in cooking and digestive medicine. Ginger has powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties that make it useful for supporting the immune system, reducing inflammation in the body, improving digestion, and reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases.

Video of the day

A chief instructor from the Institute of Culinary Education (New York, USA) Kirin Baldwin shared an interesting life hack about grating ginger. She said it's easy to grate just frozen ginger, and you don't even need to peel off the skin, which can usually be quite gnarly.

Baldwin revealed that she herself uses this trick all the time at home, keeping ginger in the freezer. When she needs to grate ginger, she takes out the frozen root and grates as much as she needs. This simplifies the process of grating ginger, ensuring easy grating even without peeling.

Previously, we wrote about the 3 most convenient ways to clean fish from scales.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!