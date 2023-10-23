The easiest recipe: How to cook lazy cabbage rolls for every day

Cooking "lazy" stuffed cabbage is a quick and delicious way to prepare lunch or dinner for the whole family. Even if you prepare this dish several times a week, it does not get boring thanks to the possibility of varying the ingredients and accompanying side dishes.

Read also: Perfect for lunch: recipe for easy corn soup

You can add different ingredients like paprika, rice, onions and many others to these stuffed cabbage to create a variety of flavor combinations. Some people even experiment and make stuffed cabbage with buckwheat or semolina. Let's look at the recipe for "lazy" stuffed cabbage from the NV.ua website, which will expand your culinary possibilities.

Ingredients for stuffed cabbage:

Vegetable oil - 30 ml;

Onion - 1 pc;

Carrots - 1 pc;

Cabbage - 250 g;

Ground meat - 350 g;

Salt - 0.5 tsp.

Ingredients for frying:

Vegetable oil - 30 ml;

Onion - 1 pc;

Carrots - 1 pc;

Bulgarian pepper - 0,5 pcs;

Tomatoes - 2 pcs;

Garlic - 2 cloves.

Cooking method:

Cut the onion into small cubes and fry it in vegetable oil. Add grated carrots to the onions and fry it for a few minutes. Grate the cabbage and add it to the carrot and onion mixture, stirring. Salt the cabbage mixture and arrange it in a deep vessel. Place the ground meat, spices and mix well. Divide the mixture into 6 parts and form cutlets from them. Fry the cutlets on moderate heat on the sides in vegetable oil. Chop the onions and grate the carrots again and fry them in the same pan. Add the sliced bell peppers and minced garlic through a press. Add grated tomatoes to the vegetable mixture, salt and pepper to taste, mix and place in a baking dish. Place the fried cutlets on top of the roast and cover with foil. Bake stuffed cabbage in the oven at 180 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

As a result, you will get juicy cutlets in the frying, similar to ordinary stuffed cabbage. They can be served with mashed potatoes, cereals, pasta or used as an independent dish.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for a quick pita pie.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!