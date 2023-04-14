The most loyal friends for life: The most loyal dog breeds are named

Dogs are known for their unconditional love for their owners, and it's no wonder they are symbols of devotion around the world. Several dog breeds have a particularly strong sense of loyalty and affection towards their owners.

For example, the German Shepherd is a breed that has a natural balance. They are active, well-trained, and always willing to serve their master. They are calm, confident, and always faithful, ready to do anything for their people. Many owners are known for calling their shepherd dogs "Velcro" because they always follow their human's heels.

Another breed that can be very loyal to its owner is the Chow Chow. They may seem cute, but at the same time, they can have a stubborn nature. They are independent and can be given to only one person. Although they have the appearance of a teddy bears, they can be violent if they sense danger threatening them or their owner.

Huskies are another breed of dog that can be loyal to their owner but can have a difficult relationship with a new owner. In someone else's hands, huskies can start to behave inappropriately, and even run away and live on the street, refusing the new owner.

Although Rottweilers are on the list of the most dangerous dog breeds, they can be wonderful family companions if properly trained and socialized. This breed is very popular in the USA, where Rottweilers are known for their sociability and loyalty. Rottweilers are known for their endurance and intelligence and are also very sensitive and do not like to be left alone. However, it is worth noting that the Rottweiler can show unpredictable reactions if he decides that his owner is in danger.

Probably, every person in the world has heard the story about the devoted Hatiko, who waited for his dead master at the station for many years. Hatiko is a dog of the Akita breed, it has become a worldwide symbol of canine loyalty. Akita is one of the six valuable national breeds of Japan. If you approach an Akita without knowing it, be prepared for a discreet encounter. These dogs are 110% devoted to their owners, but they can be indifferent to other people.

