The biggest mistakes when wearing white clothes: what to change

White is a great choice in clothing. This color always remains relevant, especially in the summer, when the desire to look fresh and well-groomed becomes paramount.

However, as it turns out, white can cause some trouble, especially when combined with underwear. WomanEL shared the advice of stylists Michelle Barrett and Elizabeth Kosich, who told us how to avoid mistakes when wearing white clothes.

Avoid white underwear: The combination of a white T-shirt with a white bra is one of the biggest mistakes. The white bra creates contrast and stands out through the clothes, so it is better to choose a nude tone.

Avoid thin material: If you choose white clothes, especially sheer ones, make sure the material is not too thin. Always check your clothes in daylight, because fitting rooms are usually designed to flatter your appearance. For example, if you can see the outline of your arm underneath the material, the material may be too thin.

Choose the right shade: White has different shades and it's important to find the right one for you. If you have a cold skin tone, choose a bluish-white, and if you have a warm skin tone, choose one that is close to ivory. To determine your skin tone, look at the veins on your wrist: blue veins indicate a cool tone and green veins indicate a warm tone.

Add accessories: White is quite simple, don't leave it alone. It goes well with accessories that add color and originality to your look. Choose metal jewelry, bright bags and belts to create an interesting and stylish look.

Keep your clothes clean: White gets dirty very quickly, so clothes you wear often can look discolored and dirty.

