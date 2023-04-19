Beauty salon at home: how to strengthen hair and make it shine with just one product

In beauty salons, the henna powder is mostly used for temporary tattoos and eyebrow dyeing. However, this product is able to strengthen and treat hair and prevent hair loss.

Henna is obtained from a plant called Lawsonia. It grows in Nepal, India, Iraq, and Iran, as well as in some regions of China and North Africa.

Henna contains vitamins B, C, and K, which improve blood supply to the hair follicles. Essential oils and fatty substances in henna strengthen the hair itself. The organic acids of this powder normalize the work of the sebaceous glands, eliminate greasy shine, and retain collagen in the hair shaft. Tannins and tannins strengthen the follicles, activate the growth of new hairs, and eliminate dandruff.

The most common on the market is Iranian and Indian henna, but it is mostly bought to dye the hair an incredibly rich brown color. It is also best suited for permanent tattoos on the body. Turkish henna is chosen for dyeing hair in red, copper, and brown shades. For red shades, beauty salons use African henna.

There is also black and colorless henna. Black hair is dyed chocolate, and it also usually contains oil of cloves and cocoa beans, Basma, and natural indigo dye.

Colorless henna is used by those who have light hair and want to strengthen it without coloring.

In order to strengthen and heal the hair, henna masks are applied to the scalp and along the entire length of the hair and kept for one to three hours. It is washed off without shampoos and balms - just with warm water.

How to make a hair mask from ordinary henna (for owners of dark hair):

25 grams of powder is diluted with hot water to form a slurry, the consistency of thick sour cream. And while the solution is warm, apply it from the roots to the tips of the hair, rubbing the henna into the scalp. At the same time, you should try to avoid getting the mixture on the skin of the face, because it will be difficult to wash off the brown spots afterward. When all the hair is smeared with the henna mixture, it is covered with cling film or a plastic bag, and a light scarf or cap is put on top.

Such a henna mask should be kept on the head for up to three hours. Then you need to bend your head over the bathtub or shower cabin, unroll the film and wash off the henna (it will dry to the hair by then) with warm water. It is advisable to do this with a wide comb so that the pieces of henna can be washed off better.

Importantly!

Henna should be used for hair treatment 2-3 weeks before dyeing and at least a month after perming.

For fair hair, it is better to choose colorless henna.

Henna masks should not be used often (more than once a month) by those whose hair is too dry. Or add liquid vitamin oils to masks.

Before use, check whether you are allergic to henna. Mix a teaspoon of the powder with boiling water, and when it cools down, apply it to your wrist and wait for half an hour. If there is no allergic reaction, feel free to mix the hair mask.

