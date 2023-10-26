Pruning is an important job for gardeners that is done throughout the year. However, some plants should be pruned in October to promote growth and flowering the following year.

In particular, it is important to prune lavender. Gardeners should avoid pruning lavender in winter as it can "damage" the plant, according to Express.co.uk.

When pruning, be sure to use clean, sharp secateurs or scissors before removing about one-third of the total height of the plant. Trim the outer branches to maintain the shape, cutting just above a leaf knot or side branch joint.

Climbing roses

Climbing roses bloom on shoots grown the same spring, so they can be pruned back heavily now. Gardeners should start by removing any damaged or crossed wood, as well as very old wood that can be cut right down to the ground.

The main stems should be fanned out at an equidistant distance as horizontally as possible, placing them against wires or trellises.

Japanese maple

Larger maples should be pruned when they are fully dormant, either between August and October or November and January. Prune the young tree in the first winter to about 50 cm, just above two pairs of strong shoots, to achieve a good shape.

