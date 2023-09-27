Gardeners named five flowers that should be planted before the end of September: they will bloom in the spring

The period from September to November is best for planting bulbs while the soil is still warm and gives the plants time to develop and take root before winter sets in. It is in the fall that certain flowers should be planted so that they will bloom in the spring.

Bulbous plants are usually one of the easiest flowers to grow. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Hyacinths

Hyacinths are very fragrant flowers that will add brightness to gardens as they are available in a variety of colors such as purple, blue-pink and yellow. Hyacinths should be planted about a month before the first frost and should always be planted away from water or anywhere where water can get in.

Read also: Gardeners named two flowers that must be pruned now to keep them blooming

Daffodils

Daffodils are classic spring flowers that will brighten up any garden and are very easy to grow, making them a valuable plant for any gardener. They are best planted in a place in your garden where it can be lit by the midday sun, or in light shade, such as under a tree.

Daffodils are best planted in the fall about two to four weeks before the first frost. The larger the bulb, the better.

Tulips

Tulips like to be in well-drained soil in direct sunlight, but can tolerate some shade. After planting, tulips will need a lot of watering to make them grow, but gardeners should also remember that overwatering can cause the spread of disease or mold.

Read also: How to extend the life of freshly cut flowers: three life hacks

Bluebells

Bluebells are wildflowers that grow in forests, so they will not only add a splash of dark blue color to the garden, but also give pollinators like bees an early source of food next year. The best place to plant bluebells is partial shade to get the best results, and they are well suited to growing under trees.

Alliums

Allium flowers bloom in late spring and early summer, making them a great plant to signal the start of the next year's rising temperatures. They bloom mostly in dark purple or white shades and are excellent pollinators for bees.

As a reminder, we've shared 5 useful tips for caring for indoor plants in the fall.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!