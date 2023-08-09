Gardeners named simple means that prevent cats from pooping on the site

Cats poop in gardens to mark their territory and assert their ownership of a certain area. Finding out that your neighbor's cat is using the garden as a personal litter box can be upsetting, especially if the cat is doing so in flower beds.

Unfortunately, there are no laws to protect homeowners when it comes to cats messing around in their yards. However, gardeners advise simple ways to wean cats from this, writes Express.co.uk.

Cats don't like the smell of oranges, including orange oil, orange peel and anything related. Therefore, you can put citrus peels around the garden.

You can also squeeze lemon juice around the beds to deter cats. It acts as a strong fragrance that equates to another masculine scent/territory.

Other suggestions for banishing cats included using coffee grounds and broken eggshells. With eggshells around the garden, they will no longer go to the toilet in the area.

