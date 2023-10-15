Gardeners named the best way to prepare hydrangeas for winter

As the bright colors of hydrangea blossoms fade, it's time to think about winter care. Gardeners have some tips on how to prepare the plant for the cold.

Despite the low temperatures, hydrangeas need regular watering in winter. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Pruning is another aspect to consider when preparing hydrangeas for winter. The need for pruning depends on the type of hydrangea.

Location also plays an important role in pruning decisions. If your plants are located where they can be affected by snow, pruning can help prevent damage.

Fall cleaning is another important step in preparing your garden for winter. This includes removing leaves from beds, pulling weeds, and removing garden debris.

Weeds can deprive plants of essential water. Cleaning up debris helps prevent the spread of fungal spores that can harm healthy plant tissue.

