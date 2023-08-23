Gardeners named an effective method of feeding asters if the leaves turn yellow

Asters, like other plants, are susceptible to a variety of diseases. One of the most common problems is yellowing of the leaves, which can indicate the presence of diseases such as fusarium and blackleg.

Fusarium can manifest itself through yellow leaves, bent buds and wilted flowers. It is caused by a fungal parasite in the soil. Fusarium treatment is difficult, but it is possible to prevent this problem. To avoid this disease, transplant asters to a new location every 5 years that has not had contact with infected soil.

When working the soil, avoid using fresh organic fertiliser such as fresh manure. Instead, use humus or compost. Dolomite flour and phosphate fertilisers are suitable for problematic acidic soils.

Dense planting can be harmful, as the root necks need to be able to breathe. Protect the plants from another type of over-saturation by providing adequate root and foliar care.

Blackleg, powdery mildew, nematodes and jaundice are other common diseases of asters that can cause yellowing and wilting. Use soap-based products or insecticides for treatment and prevention.

Topaz is a good choice for powdery mildew. Rust can be cured by feeding the plants with Bordeaux liquid. Prevention is also important. You should avoid planting asters near conifers.

Yellowing of the leaves can be caused by aphid or CEC parasitism. In such cases, use insecticides. To combat verticillium and powdery mildew, use foundationol.

Feeding is an important aspect of growing asters. Three-way fertilisers are recommended, including ammonium nitrate, superphosphate and potassium sulphate at different stages of plant growth. Moisten the soil constantly and monitor temperature and humidity.

