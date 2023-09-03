Gardeners explained how to propagate hydrangea: September is the perfect time

Early September is the perfect time to save money on hydrangeas. It is worth trying to propagate the hydrangea when the leaves are still green and it is easy to tell if new buds are growing on the stems.

Propagation is a gardening method of cutting a stem from a parent plant and replanting it so that it grows into a new flower. Tara Bettger talked about this on TikTok.

First, you need to cut the stem 7-13 cm below the leaf knot. Remove all but the top two leaves.

The leaves should also be cut in half. This will help the new plant save more energy during growth. After that, the stems should be dipped in water and then in a plant growth hormone.

"Put the cuttings in potting soil and create a greenhouse using a transparent box with a lid. Keep them moist and in indirect sun and within four to six weeks you will have rooted cuttings. Then just plant them in the ground before the first frost," Tara explained.

She added that she kept her box of hydrangeas at home in a sunny room, but it can also be placed outside as long as it is not exposed to direct sunlight.

