Gardeners named 5 types of flowers to plant at the end of August

August is one of the most favourable months for planting flowers that will delight for many seasons.

This is what radiotrek writes about.

Here are 5 types of flowers that are worth considering for planting by September:

Chinese carnations

August is the perfect time to plant two-year-old, cold-resistant Chinese carnations.

Irises

Planting irises early increases their chances of survival. It is recommended to plant them on small slopes or in mounded beds.

Daffodils

When planting daffodils, the soil temperature is important, which should be within +8...+10 degrees for two weeks. These plants grow well on clay soils, but can also take root in other types of soil.

Video of the day

Read also: Gardeners explained how to prune wisteria to turn your garden into a fairy tale

Peonies

Planting peonies is recommended in sunny areas, but it is also possible to grow them in partial shade. It is important to remember that the saturation of sunlight affects the size and number of flowers.

Delphiniums

These plants require sunny locations protected from strong winds. It is also important that the flowers have the opportunity to stay in the shade for 2-3 hours a day.

As a reminder, we have already written about which flowers should not be pruned in August.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!