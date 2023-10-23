Bats and a coloured french manicure : four ideas for Halloween 2023 nail art

Halloween is often celebrated abroad, but Ukrainian children and young people also love this holiday, cooking pumpkins, creating scary costumes and makeup. Radiotrack offers several ideas for Halloween nail design.

Colored French

Instead of the usual french with white tips, you can make them black or with dripping drops of red blood.

With ghosts, bats, black cats

Paint the face of ghosts, bats or black cats on a transparent, ugly or white background, creating comical or horrific images. Complete the design with images of spider webs.

Read also: What not to do on Halloween: omens and prejudices

With pumpkin

Pumpkin, also known as Jack's lantern, can be an interesting idea for a Halloween manicure.

Black

You can create a black manicure with a gradient design, square nails with images of spider webs and spiders on several nails or create a textured manicure by alternating matte and glossy varnishes.

Recall, we have already written what costumes can be created for Halloween-2023.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!