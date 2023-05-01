What blood type will the baby be born with: life hack for expectant parents

According to scientific research, expectant parents can predict their child's blood type if they know their own. Although it sometimes happens that a child is born with a different blood type than the father, this is not a cause for scandal. How to find out the child's blood type if it differs from the parents' blood type The blood type of parents and children may differ.

Usually, parents are guided by Mendel's Law, which studied in detail the heredity of the blood type. There is a table and memos with possible combinations of blood types, but they often do not differ from each other. However, there is some possible error.

If you ask a doctor about the child's blood type if the parents have the same blood type, the answer depends on the specific blood types of the parents:

If both parents have blood type I, the child will be born with the same blood type;

If one of the parents has blood type I and the other has blood type II, then the chances are equal for either blood type;

If the parents have blood type I and III, the child will be born with one of these blood types, not II or IV;

But if mom and dad have blood types I and IV, the child may be born with blood type II or III instead of the expected I or IV;

If both parents have blood type II, the child can inherit this blood type or be born with I;

If mom and dad have blood types II and III, then any blood type is possible for the child;

If the parents have blood type II and IV, the child will receive one of three groups: II, III, or IV;

If both parents have blood type III, the child will inherit this blood type or may be born with I;

If mom and dad have blood groups III and IV, then any of the three groups is possible for the child;

If both parents have blood type IV, the child may be born with blood type II or III, but not with blood type IV with a 100 percent probability.

As for the Rh factor, it can be positive (+) or negative (-) and is determined by the D antigen. If the antigen is present in a person's blood, their Rh factor will always be positive, and if not, it will be negative. A positive Rh factor is the most common, in almost everyone. But in 15% of cases, a blood test shows a negative Rh factor.

If both parents have negative Rh, the child will be born with the same Rh factor. In all other cases, the rhesus can be either positive or negative, and in this case, there is a possibility of any outcome.

