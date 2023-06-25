Russians kill teenage guerrillas in Berdiansk who eliminated two occupiers (video)

Collaborator Volodymyr Rogov, who heads the occupation administration in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, has announced the murder of two Ukrainian partisans.

This was reported by the Telegram channel "Berdiansk today" and collaborator Rogov.

"Details of the shooting in Berdiansk - two pro-Ukrainian terrorists were killed."

At about 7pm, when people were resting with their families on the city's embankment, two militants opened fire from machine guns.

As a result of coordinated and prompt actions of law enforcement agencies, the terrorists were blocked and destroyed," said Rogov.

He also added that one of the dead was Tigran Ohannisyan, who had previously been detained for anti-Russian activities.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched an offensive in the east on several fronts.

