DIU: Russians will continue missile terror, but will not be able to critically affect Ukraine's economy and logistics

The representative of the Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov, said that Russian massive missile strikes would not critically affect Ukraine's logistics and economy. However, Russia will not give up missile terror.

Yusov said this during a telethon. According to him, the occupying country used missiles as a method of intimidation.

He stressed that this tactic has already failed, as Ukraine has survived the winter and the energy sector has withstood.

Intelligence continues to observe an increase in the intervals between enemy missile strikes. It used to be a week apart, but now it is 3-4 weeks.

Yusov noted that the Russians continue to use Iranian Shahedi drones. However, over time, their number varies, as does the frequency of launches. At the same time, the Russians are running out of high-precision missile weapons, so Russia cannot bombard Ukraine with Kalibr, Iskander, and Kinzhal.

"Russia still has a lot of outdated missile weapons. Especially when it comes to the S-300, it means an increased threat to the frontline territories, and we still see these destructions in Zaporizhzhia and other cities. But in general, this tactic of missile terror has already been defeated," explained the DIU representative.

As reported earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine predicted how often Russia could launch massive attacks with missiles and drones. The enemy continues to build up its forces.

After a massive attack on March 9, the occupiers used six expensive hypersonic missiles of the Kinzhal type carried by MiG-31K aircraft. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has revealed how many of these missiles remain in Russia.

