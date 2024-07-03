Russia hits Dnipro with missiles and UAVs: there are dead and wounded (photos, video)

On July 3, Russian terrorist army attacked Dnipro with missiles and drones. The explosions damaged houses, a shopping center, a gas station, and cars in the city.

According to the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, four people were killed and 34 injured as a result of the Russian combined attack on the city.

"One third of them are in the hospital. The condition of two is assessed as serious. People mostly have shrapnel and cut wounds. There are bruises and fractures," added Lysak.

The head of the Dnipro regional council Mykola Lukashuk published photos of the consequences of the Russian attack. According to him, one of the city's shopping centers was damaged. "Cars and windows were smashed, a gas station was hit. All the consequences are being investigated," he added. Also, a fire broke out near a medical facility.

Explosions in Dnipro on July 3, 2024. Source: t.me/mykola_lukashuk

The commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, provided details of the Russian attack. According to him, the occupants attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with three Iskander-K cruise missiles, four X-59 guided missiles and five Shahed attack UAVs.

"The Air Force anti-aircraft missile forces shot down 11 air targets: an Iskander-K cruise missile, 4 X-59 guided missiles, 5 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, and 1 Orlan-10 UAV," added Oleshchuk.

