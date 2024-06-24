Russia attacks Odesa with missiles: civilian infrastructure is hit, there are victims (photos, video)

On the morning of Monday, June 24, Russian militants attacked Odesa with rockets. Civilian infrastructure was hit.

Daily video

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, civilian infrastructure in Odesa was hit. "We already know about the victims who are being provided with medical aid, their number is being clarified. The fire is currently being extinguished," he added.

Kiper said that so far three victims are known: A 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58.

Consequences of the missile attack on Odesa. Source: t.me/UA_National_Police

"The wounded are hospitalized. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. Elimination of the consequences of the enemy's attack continues," informed the head of Odesa region.

The South Air Command reported that the enemy attacked Odesa and the region with two cruise missiles, probably Iskander-K: "Due to the active counteraction of the air defense of southern Ukraine, one of the missiles did not reach its target."

On June 22, the Russian army hit a residential building in Kharkiv. The attack left more than 50 people injured and three civilians dead.

