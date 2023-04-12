'Born in a shirt': a video appeared of how a fighter of the 35th OBMP miraculously avoided being wounded in the head during a battle

The Ukrainian defender almost received a dangerous wound during the fight with the enemy. He was saved by a lucky accident.

On April 12, a video appeared on the Internet, in which you can see a marine who, from an occupied position in a high-rise building, approaches a window and fires automatic rounds in the direction of the enemy. At one point. an enemy bullet whizzes past his helmet at close range and slams into the wall.

Read also: Marines from the 36th OBMP demonstrated the "handover of tickets to Kobzon's concert" near Avdiivka

Video of the day

These shots were published on the Facebook page of the 35th separate brigade of Marines named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradskyi.

"The Marine miraculously avoided being hit by a bullet during contact combat with the enemy. The Ukrainian defender was firing at the enemy. And he returned fire. The camera recorded how one of the bullets flew over Marine's helmet. May fate continue to protect our brothers from the enemy attacks," notes the description of these shots.

Earlier we reported how the Bible and our rosary saved Ukrainian defenders defending our state. In particular, the rosary took on a piece of the projectile and prevented it from sinking into the throat of a serviceman. And the New Testament, which was in the waist bag, stopped the fragment and did not let it cut through the stomach of the Ukrainian defender.

We also offer to learn the story of a couple from Kyiv about their rescue from death after the arrival of a rocket.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!