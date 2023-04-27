Rice and essential oil: how to make an air freshener with your own hands

A pleasant smell in the house creates a special atmosphere of comfort. You can buy air fresheners or aroma diffusers to flavor your home. But it will be more environmentally friendly to make a flavoring with your own hands. UaPortal will show you how.

Rice flavoring

You can make an air freshener from rice cereal. To do this, take a glass of rice, a jar, essential oil, and a piece of cloth. Pour the rice into the jar and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Tie the neck of the jar with a cloth. You can decorate with ribbon to your liking.

Put such jars in each room. Change the flavor every six months and add essential oil once a week. If the room has high humidity, the rice should be changed every two months.

Wax flavoring

You will need:

- soy or beeswax;

- bay leaf;

- cinnamon sticks, cloves;

- pine cones;

- dried rosemary;

- cotton wick;

- muffin tins.

Fill the molds with bay leaves, cloves, cones, spices, and herbs. Insert a wick into the center of each mold. Fill with liquid wax. Wait for it to harden.

Olive oil candle

You will need:

- a container with a wide top

- olive oil

- wire or paper clip

- wick

Cut the required length of the wick and secure it in an upright position with a paper clip. Pour the oil into the jar (to save money, buy expired oil). Add essential oils for flavor.

