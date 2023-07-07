Tart with young vegetables is a delicate puff pastry filled with asparagus, green peas, beans and two types of cheese.

Ingredients:

- Puff pastry - 400 g

- Asparagus - 100 g

- Green peas - 100 g

- Green beans - 50 g

- Ricotta - 200 g

- Feta - 100 g

- Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

- Salt - to taste

- Ground black pepper - to taste

- Sunflower oil - 40 g

- Basil, sprig - 1 pc.

Method of preparation:

1. Put the dough into a tart pan, pre-greased with oil, and prick it with a fork. Cover the dough with parchment and pour beans or peas on it. Bake for 10 minutes at 180°C.

2. Peel the asparagus and cut into 2-3 cm pieces. Blanch the asparagus, peas, and beans in boiling salted water for 5-7 minutes, then drain in a colander and pour over cold water.

3. Beat the ricotta, feta, egg, salt and pepper in a blender.

4. Spread the cheese mixture on the baked base, top with the blanched vegetables and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 10-15 minutes.

