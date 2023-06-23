A recipe for low-calorie white cabbage puree soup that won't harm your figure

An ideal dish for dieters. It is tender, creamy, and very healthy. This soup is also suitable for the children's menu.

Ingredients:

- White cabbage - 250 g

- Potatoes - 150 g

- Yellow onion - 50 g

- Carrots - 50 g

- Garlic, cloves - 1 pc.

- Bay leaf - 1 pc.

- Extra Virgin olive oil - 1 tbsp.

- Water - 700 g

- Salt - to taste

- Black pepper - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Cut the onion, potatoes and carrots into small cubes. Chop the garlic. Heat olive oil in a frying pan and fry the onion, garlic and carrots for 3 minutes.

2. Pour water into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the fried vegetables and stir. Then add the potatoes and cook for 15 minutes.

3. Add coarsely chopped cabbage to the pot and cook until soft. Season with salt and pepper and cook for another 20 minutes. Add the bay leaf.

4. Leave the soup to stand for 5 minutes, then blend with a blender, removing the bay leaf.

