Easy dinner recipe: vegetable stew in a multicooker

This light, summer vegetable stew from Shuba is a perfect dish with crusty bread, or a side dish to other dishes. Ingredients:

Red bell pepper - 1 pc.

Green bell pepper - 1 pc.

Zucchini - 1 pc.

Eggplant - 1 pc.

Red onion - 1 pc.

Tomatoes - 3 pcs.

Garlic, cloves - 2 pcs.

Dried oregano - to taste

Basil, sprig - 20 g

Olive oil - 3 tbsp.

Canned red beans - 400 g

Balsamic vinegar - 1 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Wash the vegetables, cut them into cubes and put them in the multicooker bowl, adding chopped garlic, oregano, half the basil and olive oil.

2. Season with salt and pepper, cover and cook for 2 hours in the "Stewing" mode or select the slow cooker, if available.

3. Add the beans and vinegar and cook for another 15-20 minutes. Add basil at the end.

