A recipe for canned corn with garlic and hot pepper for the winter

If you haven't tried pickling corn according to Shuba's recipe, you should. It goes well with garlic and hot peppers.

Ingredients:

Corn, young ears - 6 pcs.

Garlic, cloves - 10 pcs.

Salt - 5.5 tbsp.

Hot red pepper - 2 pcs.

Black pepper, peas - 1 tsp.

Water - 2 liters

The method of preparation:

1. Boil the corn and cut the kernels off the cobs. Peel the garlic and cut into thin slices. Wash the hot peppers, cut them open and remove the seeds, and cut them into thin half rings. Calculate the pepper's ringiness depending on your preference for spiciness.

2. Mix the corn, garlic and pepper.

3. Brine: dissolve the salt in water and pour it over the corn. Cover everything with a cloth or cheesecloth, and put the weight on top.

4. Put it in a dark place at room temperature for 4 days. Taste the corn from time to time and if it tastes salty enough, put it in sterilized jars, close the lids with sterilized lids, and store it in a cool place.

