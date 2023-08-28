Zucchini jam recipe with lemon and orange

Zucchini jam according to Yevhen Klopotenko's recipe is made in the same way as from berries or fruit and is delicious.

Ingredients:

For a 750 ml jar:

1 kg of young zucchini

600 g of sugar

100 ml of water

1 box of cardamom

1 lemon (juice)

Method of preparation:

1. Wash the young zucchini and cut off the tails. Cut them into small cubes of the same size.

2. Grate the orange on a fine grater and squeeze the juice out of it.

3. Put the zucchini in a saucepan and add 100 ml of water. Add 600 g of sugar, 1 box of cardamom, orange zest and juice.

4. Boil and cook for another 45 minutes, over low heat, stirring occasionally.

5. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and sterilize the jar for 20 minutes. Put the lid in boiling water and sterilize for a minute.

6. Add the juice of 1 lemon to the zucchini in a saucepan, stir and cook for another 5 minutes. Put the jam in a sterilized jar and close the lid.

