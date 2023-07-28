Homemade banana and strawberry ice cream recipe in 5 minutes
The main advantage of this ice cream recipe from the Shuba website is that it is dietary. It does not contain any fat, which makes it a great choice for those who are looking after their figure.
Ingredients:
Strawberries - 100 g
Banana - 1 piece
Mint - 10 g
Nuts
Method of preparation:
1. Slice the strawberries and banana and put them in the freezer for 1-2 hours.
2. Blend the frozen fruit in a blender, put the mixture in a bowl and garnish with mint and nuts.
