Homemade banana and strawberry ice cream recipe in 5 minutes

The main advantage of this ice cream recipe from the Shuba website is that it is dietary. It does not contain any fat, which makes it a great choice for those who are looking after their figure.

Ingredients:

Strawberries - 100 g

Banana - 1 piece

Mint - 10 g

Nuts

Method of preparation:

1. Slice the strawberries and banana and put them in the freezer for 1-2 hours.

2. Blend the frozen fruit in a blender, put the mixture in a bowl and garnish with mint and nuts.

