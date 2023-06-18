Rare goblin shark pregnant with 6 cubs caught in Taiwan (photo)

A female shark weighing approximately 800 kg, belonging to the genus Mitsukurina owstoni, was caught by fishermen in the northeastern part of the Taiwanese coast.

Experts discovered that the shark was carrying a litter of six cubs. The fishermen unintentionally caught it while engaging in bottom trawling, a prevalent fishing method where boats tow a weighted net across the ocean floor.

Goblin sharks are the sole surviving members of the Mitsukurinidae family. They first appeared 125 million years ago during the Cretaceous period. While these sharks typically display a gray coloration, individuals retrieved from deep waters may appear pinkish-purple if their blood vessels are harmed by fishing equipment, as reported by Live Science.

The fishermen who retrieved the extraordinary creature from the depths initially intended to sell the shark to a restaurant. However, the Taiwan Art Museum employees purchased it instead and have plans to conduct research on the specimen.

The museum has stated its intention to showcase the "rare prehistoric deep-sea shark" as part of an exhibition.

