On June 4, powerful explosions were heard in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast. It turned out that the ammunition depots of Russian militants were destroyed.

The arrival took place in the courtyard of the unfinished Monolith complex, where the Russians were hiding their ammunition.

After a three-hour detonation, the remains of the Russian ammunition were scattered across the city.

It is noted that the Russians were storing ammunition for BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers in the Monolith.

