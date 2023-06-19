'Shattered into pieces': territorial defense destroyed occupants' infantry fighting vehicle (video)

Ukrainian troops are systematically destroying enemy equipment in different areas along the frontline. Specifically, the soldiers from the 146th Battalion of the Poltava Separate Brigade dealt with an infantry fighting vehicle operated by russian occupiers.

To accomplish this, artillery was utilized to target the infantry fighting vehicle. A video capturing the incident was shared on the brigade's Facebook page.

"The initial footage demonstrates the precise strike of our artillery on the enemy's heavily-armored infantry fighting vehicle. The vehicle is completely destroyed, reduced to fragments!" states the post.

Video of the day

It is worth mentioning that following the impact, the ammunition detonated, rendering the russian invaders incapable of repairing the equipment.

The video exhibits a shell striking an infantry fighting vehicle, resulting in the complete fragmentation of the military vehicle. Subsequent shots reveal the emergence of a dense smoke plume. For security purposes, the precise time and location of the Russian infantry fighting vehicle's destruction are not disclosed.

As a reminder, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully liberated 8 settlements from russian militants in the Zaporizhzhia and Berdiansk sectors of the frontline within two weeks.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar, units of the Tavria Brigade in the Tavria sector have advanced into the enemy's territory by 7 km. The total area freed in the southern region amounts to 113 square kilometers.

