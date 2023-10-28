Grows faster and healthier: how to make your own fertilizer for orchids

Orchids will grow almost anywhere given the right conditions. Once the first bloom appears, gardeners can look forward to annual blooms.

To guarantee repeat blooms, experts recommend using a fertilizer. Choosing the right fertilizer is important, Express.co.uk reports.

Among the most respected organic fertilizers is rice water, which contains phosphorus and protein, among other nutrients. Experts say they promote faster growth, healthy orchid leaves and a stronger, larger flower root.

Brown rice is the best choice, its shell contains niacin, thiamin, riboflavin and folic acid, many of which are not found in white rice.

Whichever rice you use, let the water cool down to room temperature before pouring it into the pot.

Alternatively, the solution can be added to a spray bottle after fermentation and applied to the roots of the plant in the morning. It is important to note that just as feeding orchids will encourage them to bloom again, too much fertilizer will inhibit the plant's ability to fertilize.

As a reminder, for the most part, indoor plants are quite safe, but some are toxic to children and animals. Toxic can be leaves, sap or bulbs.

