A breeding ground for fungi, bacteria and dust: why you need to clean your air conditioner regularly

Many of us have an air conditioner at home. It's a great help in the summer heat and can warm the room in winter. But do you clean it regularly? And why do you need to clean the air conditioner? Remember that regular maintenance of your air conditioning system can save your health and money.

Regular cleaning improves air conditioner efficiency

Thanks to a clean heat exchanger, the air conditioner operates more efficiently by reducing compressor current and refrigerant pressure in the system, because dust and debris accumulating on heat exchangers lead to breakdowns and deterioration of the device's performance. Dusty air filters impede normal airflow, which reduces the area that can be cooled by the air conditioner.

Reduced energy costs.

A dirty air conditioner draws more electricity than a clean one because it operates at a high load. Dirty air conditioners consume 5 to 10% more electricity. Therefore, regular cleaning of the air conditioner saves you money. In addition, remember to unplug the air conditioner when not in use.

Protecting your health

An air conditioner doesn't just cool the air, it also purifies it. If you don't clean it for a long time, mold, fungi, bacteria, and germs form inside it. Therefore, every time you turn on the device, this dirt scatters in the air you breathe, causing various respiratory diseases. Also, a dirty air conditioner smells bad and fills the room with this stench.

