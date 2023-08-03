Negligence of the sense of smell can lead to the fact that we miss the opportunity to enrich our brains and improve cognitive abilities.

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine, have conducted a study confirming how scents can strengthen connections in the neurological areas responsible for memory and decision-making. They note that this can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. This is reported by Science Alert.

The researchers included 43 people aged 60 to 85 in their experiment and assumed that odors could have a positive effect on brain function. The scents were distributed before bedtime in the bedrooms of the study participants and the researchers recorded significant changes in brain anatomy related to memory and thinking in the aromatherapy group.

It is noted that stimulation of the old gray matter, which is important for cognitive health, is essential to maintain our brains. Scientists believe that enriching the environment with smells can promote neuroplasticity and the results of the study confirm that this approach can have a positive impact on people's cognitive functions.

Several scents are known for their ability to improve brain function and affect cognitive function, mood and focus. Here are a few of them:

Rosemary: This scent is known for its stimulating properties. It can help increase attention, focus and recall. Some studies have shown that the scent of rosemary can increase brain activity levels and improve memory. Lavender: This scent is known for its calming and relaxing properties. It can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, which in turn can improve cognitive performance. Citrus: The aromas of citrus fruits such as lemon, orange or grapefruit can be refreshing and stimulating. They help to boost mood, relieve fatigue and improve energy. Mint: The scent of mint is known for its stress-relieving and refreshing properties. It can improve concentration and stimulate brain activity. Black pepper: Known for its stimulating properties, the scent of black pepper can help increase energy and focus.

Strengthening connections in neurological areas may be important in preventing cognitive loss and reducing the risk of dementia. Enriching the environment with aromas can be an effective method for maintaining brain activity and promoting memory.

The researchers plan to expand their studies to see if aromatherapy can also help those who have already been diagnosed with cognitive loss. Regardless of age or mood, letting your sense of smell take over can be a pleasant way to exercise your mind at night.

