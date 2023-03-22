Five things not to gift a man

Giving gifts is nice, but not all things bring good luck and happiness. Some items can even bring real trouble to the new owner.

Therefore, when choosing a gift for a husband, boyfriend, father, brother, or just an acquaintance, you need to be especially careful. UAportal tells you what not to give in such cases.

Read also: Push away happiness and money - what not to give for a birthday

What not to gift a man

1. Socks. It is better not to choose such things as a gift. Superstitious people say that if you give a man socks, his wife can lose him. As soon as he puts them on, he will leave the house. Therefore, such a gift can even offend the owners of the house.

Video of the day

2. Stabbing and cutting objects. People say that objects with sharp surfaces attract evil spirits. This way, you will bring quarrels, conflicts, troubles and adversity to someone else's family.

3. Books. This gift can only be given to an unmarried friend. If you give a book to a loved one, it can lead to conflict in the family and quarrels.

Read also: You will ruin the life of young people - 10 gifts that shouldn't be given for a wedding

4. A tie and a belt. Older people say that these things bind the owner to the giver. Such gifts can only be given to very close people.

5. Handkerchiefs. This hygiene item can cause trouble for a man.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about why you shouldn't give flowers in a pot, as well as about omens and superstitions associated with the arrival of guests.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!