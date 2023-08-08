Five things that accumulate negative energy

All objects accumulate positive or negative energy. Some of them can cause calamities, troubles and unfortunate events in life.

It is important to clean your home regularly so that such things do not remain in your home. After all, they will suck joy and positivity out of you and other residents.

What things accumulate negative energy

1. Clothes that you haven't worn in a long time. If you don't wear something for 1 year, don't be afraid to throw away, sell or give it away. After all, it will only create noise in the house, filling it with negative energy. Thus, quarrels, financial problems and loneliness will appear in the home faster.

You don't need to keep things that are out of fashion or you don't like in your closet. Not only they will collect dust but also become a source of dead energy.

2. Dust on mirrors will attract negativity into the house because they also absorb positive energy. The bigger the mirror, the more negative energy it will give. Therefore, this item must always be clean.

3. It is better to throw broken electrical appliances and broken dishes in the trash, rather than keep them at home. New things will not be able to get to you if you don't, with bad energy blocking the financial flow.

4. Withered flowers symbolize death. If your bouquet has started to lose its strength and shape, it is better to throw it away immediately. The same goes for flower pots. It cannot be a friendly and happy house where there are withered flowers, which also bring diseases and deterioration of well-being.

5. Dirty dishes. If you don't wash the dishes, you disrupt the harmony at home and prevent positive energy from entering the home. You will feel worse and worse the longer the dirty plates and cups stay like that.

We will remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine play a significant role in the formation of the cultural identity of the country. Therefore, UAportal shared the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday and family life.

