Five morning habits that harm health and productivity

Each of us has developed a set of morning habits that we follow every day. Some of us go for a run, others drink coffee. However, there are a number of habits that should be eliminated from your morning routine, as they can be harmful to your health and lead to poor productivity.

Avoiding breakfast

We often skip breakfast in order to sleep longer. As a result, we gain weight. Those who eat breakfast burn twice as many calories during the day. In addition, a day without breakfast will not be filled with the right amount of energy and activity, because the morning meal is the key to a successful day, and its regular absence leads to exhaustion and lack of strength.

Coffee on an empty stomach

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach is not a good idea. In the morning, the body produces the stress hormone cortisol. Caffeine increases its content and can lead to inflammation and cardiovascular disease.

Using phone right after waking up

A huge number of people pick up the phone as soon as they open their eyes. Remember that if you do this right after waking up, it will lead to a loss of motivation and a deterioration in mood. Check your email after breakfast and before getting ready for work.

Meetings in the dark

This habit prevents the body from waking up, so you'll look sleepy and tired. So, when getting ready, turn on the lights or open the curtains.

Morning without exercising or warming up

Morning physical activity invigorates you and allows you to wake up faster.

