Five tips to limit heat loss in your home and apartment

Winter is coming. Soon it will be time to turn on the heating again. However, it is still possible to heat your home well without wasting money.

Here are some useful tips for limiting heat loss. The experts at santeplus write about this.

Read also: The part of the house that loses the most heat is named

The first thing to avoid is overheating, i.e. heating to very high temperatures, which is harmful to both health and wallet.

The ideal air temperature in a home is between 19°C and 21°C in living rooms, 16°C in the sleeping room, and 22°C in the bathroom when in use.

How to limit heat loss and ensure thermal comfort:

1. Good insulation. Losses due to poor insulation can be up to 30% for older housing. There are several sources: roof, floor, walls and openings (doors and windows). To reduce costs in the medium and long term, you should conduct a full energy assessment and see how you can insulate your home.

2. Air conditioning. Cold air circulation is a real problem. Try closing all air intakes and blocking the passage of cold air into openings: put draft dampers under the doors, redo window seals or install adhesive strips, double curtains or thermal curtains and floor mats if necessary. Do not forget to close blinds or shutters tightly.

3. Good ventilation. Do not neglect the benefits of good ventilation. Air circulation prevents the appearance of humidity in the house. Humidity is the enemy of heat. Do not forget to open the windows during sunny periods to let in fresh air and warm the walls.

4. Choose a suitable heating method. Old heating devices are often more energy-consuming. Sometimes replacing the heating system can be expensive, but such an investment can be recouped fairly quickly, given the rising cost of energy. Wood boilers and stoves, especially pellet boilers, are very popular, as are heat pumps. In terms of electricity, the most interesting items right now are the inertia radiators and the tumble dryer. Avoid small and very expensive auxiliary heaters.

5. Adjust the temperature. A good way to save money is to adapt the temperature to different needs depending on each room and different times of the day. Intelligent programmable thermostats, remote controls or external sensors connected to the boiler are ideal for this. This way, you can easily change the temperature and heating intensity, and reduce waste.

Note that a well-maintained gas boiler can reduce your consumption by 12%, which is important. In any case, an annual inspection by a professional is a must.

Remember to dust radiators regularly and not place anything in front of them to keep them working at full capacity. You can also place a heat reflector right behind it to optimize utilization.

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!