Five tips to effectively remove grease stains from clothes

Removing stains from clothing is not an easy task, especially when it comes to grease residue. In fact, when you try to clean them, they can spread further or even get into the fabric fibers.

To save your clothes and avoid harm, it's important to know how to remove grease stains from fabric. Use economical products that are at hand.

Read also: How to easily clean rusty objects in 5 minutes

1. Baking soda and shampoo. Combined, these two products will work effectively on greasy stains. To do this, mix a teaspoon of baking soda and the same amount of shampoo. Apply this mixture to the stain, rub it with a soft-bristled toothbrush, rinse the clothes and wash them in the machine.

Baking soda should be mixed with shampoo for colored clothes; if the fabric is white, you can use only baking soda. You can replace the shampoo with dishwashing liquid.

2. Flour effectively absorbs a fresh grease stain and makes it easier to wash soiled clothes. To do this, sprinkle the stain liberally to cover it completely and leave it to act overnight.

If you notice that the stain has not disappeared, apply a little black soap to the stain and leave it on for 15 minutes. Then throw the items in the washing machine.

3. Chalk. White chalk powder also effectively removes grease stains. To do this, simply rub the stain with white chalk before washing your clothes in the machine.

Also read: What cleaning products cannot be combined with each other

4. Talcum powder is an effective tool for dealing with grease stains, especially on cotton clothes. To do this, sprinkle a thick layer of talcum powder on the stain and blot with a clean cloth. If necessary, repeat the operation and then machine wash the garment at 30°C.

5. White vinegar is a natural product that is effective on the most stubborn stains. To remove an old or dried grease stain, dampen the fabric with white vinegar and use a brush to scrub. Then moisten with soapy water and rinse the clothes.

Remember that heavily soiled windows can be cleaned quickly and easily without leaving streaks. To do this, use a few effective tips to get shiny windows.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!