5 easy ways to find out your Wi-Fi password

Finding out the password for a Wi-Fi network can be a problem when you need to connect a new device to the network and you don't remember it. However, there are several ways to view the password on your phone or computer, which we will explain in this article.

View the password on a Wi-Fi router

The easiest way to find out the Wi-Fi password is to turn the router over and look at the label on the back of the router. This label usually contains the login and password for your network, along with the SSID. Alternatively, you can also find the login and password in the router's manual or on its packaging.

This method works if you haven't changed your Wi-Fi password. But in many cases, users change the password to their own, so there are other ways to view the password.

View the password on your computer

You can view the Wi-Fi password on your computer or laptop in different ways, depending on the operating system you're using (Windows or MacOS).

If you have a Windows operating system, follow these steps:

Click the Wi-Fi icon located in the lower right corner of the screen.

Open Network Settings and go to the Wi-Fi section.

Click on "Change adapter settings" - this will open the Network Control Panel.

Find the active wireless connection and click on "View connection status".

In the connection status window, select "Wireless properties".

On the Security tab, find the Secure Network Key field. The password is hidden in this field.

Click Show characters to display the password, or change it to a new one.

View the password on your Android phone

If you have an Android phone, there are two ways to view your Wi-Fi password:

Open the "data" folder on your phone and then go to "misc" -> "Wi-Fi". In this folder, you will see a text file called "wpa_supplicant.conf". Open it and you will see a list of passwords that were used to connect to the router.

View password on iPhone.

If you own an iPhone with iOS 16, it's easy to view your Wi-Fi password:

Go to Settings on your iPhone.

Select the Wi-Fi section.

Click on the name of the Wi-Fi network you are connected to.

In the network properties, you will see the "Password" option.

