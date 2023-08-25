Five dog breeds that do not cause allergies

Some breeds of dogs cause less allergic reactions in allergy sufferers, so they are optimal for such people. The main rule is: smaller dog means less allergen.

Allergies to animals are most often associated not with their hair and its length, but with allergens contained in urine and dander. With proper care of these breeds, it will be easier for allergy sufferers, Pixelinform writes.

Read also: Seven cat breeds that do not cause allergies

1. Bichon Frise. This dog is small and sheds little.

2. Terriers. This breed is quite small with a stiff coat that does not shed much. After trimming, terriers leave almost no hair on the furniture.

Video of the day

3. Dwarf Spitz. This fluffy dog is suitable for allergy sufferers.

4. Chinese crested. This breed hardly sheds, but needs constant washing. This will reduce the number of allergens.

5. Poodle. This dog has no undercoat and practically does not shed.

Read also: Six signs your cat is a psychopath

However, sheepdogs and bulldogs, which shed a lot of saliva, are not suitable for allergy sufferers. However, different dog breeds may be suitable for different people.

Earlier, UAportal wrote how to help animals around us survive the period of intense heat, when thermometers rise to record levels.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!