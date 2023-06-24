Putin addresses Russians in connection with the situation around Prigozhin and Wagnerians (video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the public in the wake of the troubling events surrounding Prigozhin and the Wagnerites. After the statement by the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who declared "war" against the Russian Ministry of Defence and the General Staff late on 23 June, this is the Kremlin's first reaction.

This was reported by the SHOT telegram channel.

In particular, Putin said that "Russia is fighting a hard battle for its future. The military machine of the West is directed against us" and stressed that "we are fighting for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to be and remain Russia, a country with a thousand-year history".

Putin also called the attempt to split society a stab in the back.

Video of the day

In addition, he said that "exorbitant ambitions have led to betrayal".

Read also: Intelligence explains Prigozhin's role in the war against Ukraine

The dictator said that "the government will not allow the split in Russia to happen again, we will protect the people", "any quarrels must be rejected during the special operation, the fate of our people is being decided now".

He warned that he would act harshly: "Any unrest is a deadly threat, our actions will be tough."

Putin openly declared that he would neutralise all those involved: "The Russian Armed Forces have received the necessary order to neutralise those who organised the armed rebellion."

As a reminder, Wagnerites seized the Ministry of Defence in Rostov.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!