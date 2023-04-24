Confused with spring edibles and dying en masse: Ukrainians warned about incredibly poisonous mushrooms

The first mushrooms have been picked in Ukraine. However, some Ukrainians are confusing edible mushrooms with poisonous ones, which can lead to death.

Ilya Krotenko, a civic activist and soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, called on Ukrainians to be more careful when picking mushrooms known as wrinkles and to avoid strokers. The latter are deadly poisonous.

"So many people are dying as a result of Russian aggression that it is even more regrettable for me to see you killing yourselves and your neighbors. The mushrooms in the photo are lines. All photos are taken from a friend's feed, where they are now in abundance. Once again, I remind you that strokers are deadly poisonous. They are often confused with wrinkle mushrooms, which also grow and are collected in spring. The toxin gyromitrin, which can be found in stitching, is a poison and also a carcinogen," he emphasized.

It should be added that stitch-worms and wrinkles botanically belong to different families, but have similar fruiting bodies and appear at the same time in spring.

Raw stinging nettles contain a carcinogenic toxin that affects, among other things, the liver and the autonomic nervous system, which, if ingested, causes severe nausea and vomiting, especially in children.

Since mushrooms can be very similar, it is recommended to heat treat them intensively before eating - boil twice in salted boiling water for at least 15 minutes each time, followed by draining the broth and rinsing thoroughly in running water.

