Provoke insomnia: a list of foods that should not be eaten in the evening

Everyone has experienced insomnia at least once. This can be influenced by certain foods eaten in the evening. And it's not just about caffeine.

Some foods are dangerous because they have an additional tonic effect on the body, which leads to insomnia. UAportal will tell you more about these products.

Foods containing caffeine and sugar have the greatest impact on nighttime sleep. Alcohol drunk in the evening can also cause insomnia. It's worth remembering that some foods contain hidden sugar, so you should read the ingredients on the label.

Other foods that cause difficulty falling asleep:

grapefruit (contributes to heartburn);

eggplant (due to the increased amount of the amino acid tyramine, it can increase the content of norepinephrine in the blood, i.e. eggplant has a tonic effect);

cucumbers and other vegetables with a high water content (activates the production of urine, there is a risk of insomnia due to nighttime trips to the toilet);

ginger, chili (products provide energy);

ice cream (increases blood sugar levels, which decrease during sleep and cause the release of stress hormones);

spicy foods (cause heartburn and acid reflux. Spicy food also disrupts the deep sleep phase, which is important for brain recovery and cleansing from substances that provoke neurodegenerative diseases);

heavy foods: fats and dense animal proteins (require long digestion).

As a reminder, insomniacs should put garlic under their pillows. Practitioners claim that the smell of garlic can help you fall asleep and improve sleep quality.

