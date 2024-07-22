Check your dollars: what bills banks and exchangers refuse to accept

Banks and currency exchange offices may legally refuse to accept certain foreign banknotes, such as dollars, if they are damaged.

Daily video

According to the current regulations, they have the right to refuse banknotes that have damaged design and security elements or printing defects. This was reported by OBOZ.UA.

Read also: Holders of dollars and euros face significant fines: who is affected

In addition, banks may not accept dollars that have changes in the original color of the paper or images. These include:

torn/cut;

burnt/old/rotten;

those with general contamination or those that occupy half of the banknote (including those visible in ultraviolet rays).

"In such serious cases, banknotes can be handed in for collection (for a fee - Ed.). All other banknotes, even those that are crumpled, slightly soiled or worn, should be accepted for exchange," the regulator said.

The NBU also emphasizes that banks and other financial institutions are not allowed to set restrictions on the denomination or year of issue for valid and genuine foreign banknotes. This means that old banknotes that have retained good condition must be accepted.

Earlier, UAportal wrote that transfers from bank cards will be limited in Ukraine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!