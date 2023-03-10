Check your documents: Ukrainians are told the condition under which a passport is invalid

Ukrainians have been warned about an important change. In particular, it may result in the invalidation of a passport.

It is a document in which the name and surname will be written differently than in the ID card. This was reported by the press service of the State Customs Service.

It is noted that in February 2023, the system for issuing biometric passport documents was updated. As a result, the requirements for different transliteration of data in a passport and ID card have changed.

Now the last issued document is recognised as valid.

So, if a person has first issued a passport for travelling abroad and then an ID card with a different spelling of the surname or name in Latin letters, the passport will be automatically invalidated.

"Citizens are asked to check their passport documents and, in case of discrepancies, contact the Migration Service, the Centre for the Provision of Administrative Services, and the Passport Service," the press service added.

