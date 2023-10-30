Checklist: What are the must-have items to have at home in case of a blackout

Modern Ukraine has already repeatedly faced power outages due to military events, so it is important to be prepared for such situations. Even it seems that we have survived everything, but everyone does not have the necessary reserves for it.

This is especially true for those recently returned to Ukraine. So, here are some tips from the Vikna.tv website on how to prepare for possible power outages.

1- Basic stockpile.

Many people have so-called "alarm suitcases", which contain the necessary stock in case of an outage. However, keep in mind that circumstances can change and this stockpile needs to be updated regularly. In addition to food and warm items, include in your suitcase a flashlight, batteries or rechargeable batteries, a charged portable battery bank or two, and a sleeping bag (if possible).

2. Think about cooking

It is recommended to have a camping gas burner or gas stove, which will allow you to cook even without electricity. However, be sure to stock up on gas cylinders if you plan to use this equipment. Another option for farms, especially private homes can be a barbecue, barbecue grill or harrow disk griddle.

3- Provide water

Take care of drinking and running water or plan where you will get it during a power outage. Lack of power can lead to water supply problems, so "just in case" always prepare for the worst.

4. Cash Reserve

Not all stores will be able to accept card payments during a power cut, so it's worth having some cash in reserve.

5. Fast food

Without electricity, cooking time-consuming meals and processes can be difficult. So stock up on quick-cooking foods such as couscous, oatmeal, mashed potatoes or quick-frozen noodles. These dishes need a minimum of heat and cook quickly.

6. Additional sources of heat and warmth

If you live in a private home, look into having a backup heating source. A natural draft solid fuel boiler that doesn't require a power connection may be an option.

7. Uninterruptible power supplies and lights

Private homeowners may consider buying batteries and generators as uninterruptible power supplies. Portable charging stations for devices are also useful. A stock of batteries, rechargeable bulbs, LED strips and a movable flashlight will also be useful.

8. Improve the insulation of the apartment

Replace window glass with something that will keep the heat in, and take care of replacing the heating system. Heliocollectors on the roof can help heat water from the sun.

9. Apartment preparation

If you live in an apartment, remember that without electricity, water supplies and sewer work can be difficult.

10. Take care of your body

Stock up on warm clothes and blankets. Remember that alcohol will not help you warm up and even harm you.

We will remind, this winter Ukrainians can expect longer blackouts than last season. In particular, there may not be light for 10 hours.

